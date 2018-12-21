Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) by 25.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 221,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.48M, down from 851,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 141,402 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 14/05/2018 – Orbotech Files its Annual Report to Security Holders for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH RESPECT TO 2018 AND BEYOND FOR ALL FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERIODS PRESENTED; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $354,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 5.85 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum: Taking Advantage Of Low Prices – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum drops down midstream interests to Oasis Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum’s 2018 And 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum -3% as Q3 earnings come up short of estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.22 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 11 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 28 with “Neutral”. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Limited Liability stated it has 14,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.09M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kessler Inv Gp Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 20,008 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 99,600 shares. Ellington Management Group Llc stated it has 79,479 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 64,269 shares. Pnc Gp has 5,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 382,410 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 29,284 shares. Moreover, Jbf Incorporated has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Us Savings Bank De owns 4,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Lp reported 503,215 shares. Victory Inc owns 2.47M shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $575.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 35,500 shares to 225,800 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity.

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orbotech had 27 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, October 19. Lake Street downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 20 report. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 22 report. Jefferies maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) rating on Monday, July 10. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. Needham downgraded the shares of ORBK in report on Monday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, December 21.

More important recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Form 6-K Ellomay Capital Ltd. For: Dec 20 – StreetInsider.com”, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/30/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ORBK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 76,390 shares to 942,108 shares, valued at $49.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,825 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ORBK’s profit will be $38.85M for 17.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Orbotech Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.