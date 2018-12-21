Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.22 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.33M shares traded or 33.27% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 13.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.83M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 8.11 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 125,520 shares valued at $31.07 million were sold by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26 million worth of stock or 17,235 shares. $1.14 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Jacks Tyler.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, September 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. Mizuho maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cleveland given on Thursday, October 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 6.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to buy back $2B of stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher announces sixth licensing agreement for Bâ€¢Râ€¢Aâ€¢Hâ€¢Mâ€¢S PCT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr owns 2,971 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,523 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 437,025 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 3,478 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.36% stake. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) invested in 7,996 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 56,709 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 13,824 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 10,111 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. Associated Banc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 35,617 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Green Valley Invsts Ltd accumulated 163,082 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Sageworth Tru holds 198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 37,209 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Midstream signs third party deals, raises 2019 EBITDA outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum: Growth Plans Remain On Track – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Williston Basin (Bakken) E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum: Growing Oil Production Through Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.24 million for 10.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership holds 2,537 shares. Dsam Prns (London) has 250,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 38,100 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 61,200 were reported by Capstone Advisors Limited Liability. Advsrs Preferred Ltd accumulated 5,138 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management holds 1.01M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1.09 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Van Eck Associates invested in 0% or 63,340 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 221,530 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 26,511 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company.

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 30 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Seaport Global. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9.0 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11 target in Friday, April 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, January 9. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, April 24. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 28 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, August 18 report. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 23.