Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corporation (TRP) by 30.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,793 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $841,000, down from 29,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 405,057 shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 132.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 53,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.85 million, up from 40,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 211,051 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $3.51 million activity. Anderman Sigmund sold $1.55M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Corr Jonathan had sold 589 shares worth $49,398. $3,360 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares were sold by BROWN BRIAN E.. HERON POPI had sold 731 shares worth $47,391. $119,943 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares were sold by HIRSCH PETER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Wealthtrust has 151 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 4,942 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 47,132 shares. Geode Capital Ltd reported 329,793 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 4,046 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 21,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 939 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 748 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 23,263 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com reported 6,291 shares stake. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 78,285 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 90,943 shares in its portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering Elli Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Elli Mae had 71 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELLI in report on Sunday, September 3 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ELLI in report on Friday, July 29 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 6 by Stephens. The stock of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Compass Point. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Top 5 Growth Stocks to Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Ellie Mae Announces Experience 2019 Conference – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Ellie Mae, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work – Business Wire” with publication date: April 20, 2018.

Analysts await TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 10.77% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.65 per share. TRP’s profit will be $659.93M for 13.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by TransCanada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $829.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 8,495 shares to 100,909 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrit.

More notable recent TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: A Pure Midstream Play In Western Canada – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Oversold Canadian Stocks to Own For 25 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Young Investors: Why You Should Not Ignore Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian firm sells Arizona power plant to Denver buyer – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. TransCanada Corporation had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. IBC upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperform” rating in Monday, December 7 report. Zacks downgraded TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on Thursday, August 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TRP in report on Wednesday, November 4 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 1 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.