VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:VCSY) had an increase of 96.38% in short interest. VCSY’s SI was 179,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 96.38% from 91,200 shares previously. With 550,500 avg volume, 0 days are for VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:VCSY)’s short sellers to cover VCSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0107. About 48,975 shares traded. Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 33.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 674,692 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.63%. The Oz Management Lp holds 2.71 million shares with $248.53M value, up from 2.04M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 656,280 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 11.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement

Investors sentiment Infinity in Q3 2018. Its in 2018Q2. It [12345], as 0 investors sold Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 5000.00% more from 40,000 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lipe And Dalton reported 0% of its portfolio in Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY). Finemark Natl Bancorporation invested in 1.00 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Vertical Computer Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides application software, cloud and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $12.40 million. The firm offers emPath, a Web software to handle payroll and human resources; PTS, a time and attendance software; SnAPPnet, a physician credentialing application; and SiteFlash platform, which publishes content on the Web for enabling the user to build and operate Websites with the ability to separate form, function, and content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Emily XML scripting language, a markup language executive that is used to create web applications, which communicate through XML and HTTP; and Ploinks, a personal secure communication channel.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold SPR shares while 117 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 98.80 million shares or 4.52% less from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher Capital LP has 6,090 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 38,177 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 53,092 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance has 150 shares. Capital Guardian Commerce holds 1,140 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 54 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 5.09M shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny stated it has 8,181 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.07% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Merian Glob (Uk) has 0.48% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co owns 7,622 shares. Wexford Cap Lp reported 152,192 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Boeing to deliver first KC-46 tanker by the end of the year – Wichita Business Journal” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing stock rises on dividend hike, terms of Embraer deal – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing delivers its 787th 787 Dreamliner – Wichita Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst lists Boeing as top aerospace stock for 2019 – Wichita Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing delivers 2,000th plane to China – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.