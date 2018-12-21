P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 52.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.82 million, down from 4,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 53,395 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $94.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc by 50,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.20M for 41.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,470 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has 11.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 118,295 shares. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 13.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.28% or 235 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cap Planning Ltd has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 195 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Osborne Cap Limited owns 315 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab reported 237,280 shares stake. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,532 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 86 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 3,512 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Laurel Grove Ltd invested in 4.14% or 4,087 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,726 shares. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01 million worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, July 24. Nomura reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 1 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, January 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating.