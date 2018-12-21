Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 37.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 17.21%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $8.17M value, down from 400,000 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 2.38 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Dodge & Cox increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 0.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 264,100 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Dodge & Cox holds 32.97M shares with $2.05B value, up from 32.71M last quarter. Bristol now has $81.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 5.29M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial

Dodge & Cox decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 192,600 shares to 46.17 million valued at $2.16 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 130,450 shares and now owns 24.94 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leap’s TRX518 shows positive action in Phase 1/2 cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Presents at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo + Yervoy flunks late-stage lung cancer study; shares off 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Medical Center to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response & Resistance – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers and Vedanta Biosciences collaborates to evaluate OPDIVO and VE800 in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target in Friday, October 12 report. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, November 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $58 target. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 8 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blume has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,105 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hutchinson Capital Ca invested in 3,780 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.05% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,588 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 10,303 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,048 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 18,883 shares. 30,826 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,435 shares. Country Club Trust Comm Na reported 22,540 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,625 shares. Roundview Limited Liability reported 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 31,095 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 26,000 shares.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 99.84% or $367.93 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $715.90M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.16% negative EPS growth.