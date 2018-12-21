Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Co (UBSH) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 38,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.47M, down from 491,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 288,484 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 14.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 8.42 PCT VS 6.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – BLAYNE HARVEY JOINS UNION BANK HOME LOANS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF WHOLESALE LENDING; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR NET LOSS WAS 11.37 BLN RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA SEES 2018 PRETAX AT NGN20.2B VS NGN15.5B Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR74B VIA BONDS IN FY19

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 7,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 11,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 6.65M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold UBSH shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 8.70% less from 54.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested in 0% or 8,376 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 554,842 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 148,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.39 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 458,178 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 39,943 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 39,120 shares. Raymond James Fin Services, Florida-based fund reported 35,161 shares. 39,025 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 351,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 141,264 shares. Fin Architects has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Jennison Assoc Llc owns 857,694 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.52 per share. UBSH’s profit will be $44.86 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Union Bankshares Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $73,180 activity. The insider TILLETT RONALD L sold 1,000 shares worth $41,150. $49,980 worth of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) was bought by Wimbush Frederick Blair on Tuesday, July 24.

Among 10 analysts covering Union First Market Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Union First Market Bankshares Corporation had 48 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 18 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, March 28 to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Brean Capital. Compass Point maintained Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) on Wednesday, October 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Monday, April 23 with “Hold”. Brean Capital upgraded the shares of UBSH in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. Brean Capital initiated the shares of UBSH in report on Wednesday, November 30 with “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) CEO John Asbury on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Exit of CapGen Capital Group VI LP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Closing of Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” on January 26, 2018. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Stock Market Closed for President Bush’s Funeral? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,500 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C T S Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 13,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 1.53 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 21,703 are owned by Lehman Fincl Resource Inc. The Ohio-based Csu Producer has invested 1.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Notis holds 0.46% or 11,217 shares. Essex Serv stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Mutual Insur Com invested 1.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Noesis Mangement Corp accumulated 97,886 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc holds 107,000 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca reported 30,705 shares. Masters Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 100,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 25,800 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 23 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by Leerink Swann. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Friday, February 12 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, November 8. As per Wednesday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, February 3 by Standpoint Research. Piper Jaffray upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, November 5 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.