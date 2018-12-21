Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 4,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,983 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Preformed Line Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 13,025 shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 20.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 6.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, down from 200,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 379,055 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 23.06% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $26.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.39M shares to 92,512 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,305 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,640 activity.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $70.73M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.

