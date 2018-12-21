Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.26, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 42 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in Theravance Biopharma. The funds in our database now own: 34.03 million shares, down from 35.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Theravance Biopharma in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 17.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 8,298 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 167,000 shares with $28.42M value, down from 175,298 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 4.39M shares traded or 76.62% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-1.14 EPS, up 30.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-1.10 actual EPS reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.55 million activity.

The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 413,676 shares traded or 56.74% up from the average. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) has risen 4.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS SUBMISSION OF REGULATORY APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY FF/UMEC/Vl FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded Indication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Baupost Group Llc Ma holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 111,261 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 1.29% invested in the company for 731,909 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,142 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, September 24. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 29. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 18. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 25. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $176 target in Friday, September 28 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 401,117 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). American Tru Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.2% or 1,475 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.04% or 3,901 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 19,685 shares. Citizens & Northern stated it has 3,520 shares. Brookmont has 22,381 shares. Covington invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hillsdale Invest Management reported 10 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 25,441 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 1.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 20,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 182,033 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 91,899 were accumulated by Front Barnett Limited Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).