Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 48,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,224 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.36 million, down from 425,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 135,799 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 121.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 14.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 828,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.62M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292.22M, up from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.90M shares traded or 86.28% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $881.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 1,967 shares to 9,712 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen California (NAC) by 132,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 2.67 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PAR shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 5.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 479,731 shares. Intl reported 7,551 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Partners Limited Company has invested 0.07% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 30,059 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 9,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 72,542 shares. Eam Lc has 0.15% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 16,574 shares. Thompson Davis And owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt stated it has 24,300 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 10,118 shares to 12,133 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 51,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,480 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by HSBC. On Thursday, October 13 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21 to “Hold”. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna.

