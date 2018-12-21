Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, up from 58,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 12.02 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 21.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 13,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,552 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55 million, down from 61,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 136,637 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 8.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $255.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,062 shares, and cut its stake in Call Chevron Corporation (Call) (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.59% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 986 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Llc reported 0% stake. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 25,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 29,719 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Welch Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 2,264 shares. Msd LP owns 110,250 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 102,840 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tekne Capital Ltd reported 6.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fmr Ltd holds 0.08% or 16.35 million shares in its portfolio. Beach Point Mgmt LP reported 2.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0.05% or 229,722 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $5.40 million were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 14 by M Partners. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 5. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 17 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, June 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 27. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 23 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold IBKC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.56 million shares or 0.93% less from 47.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James holds 18,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 233,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 4,610 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 150,000 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 200 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 300 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.1% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 323,626 were accumulated by Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 624,497 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Among 14 analysts covering IberiaBank (NASDAQ:IBKC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. IberiaBank had 58 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 26. The stock of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 7. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 9 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Friday, December 2. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) rating on Friday, April 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. The stock of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Hovde Group on Tuesday, January 19. The stock of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. Stephens maintained IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) rating on Monday, July 31. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $9500 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of IBKC in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11.