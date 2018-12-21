Digi International Inc (DGII) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.23, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 53 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 33 decreased and sold their equity positions in Digi International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 22.18 million shares, up from 21.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digi International Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 41 New Position: 12.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased U S Bancorp (USB) stake by 235.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 5,232 shares as U S Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 7,450 shares with $393.00M value, up from 2,218 last quarter. U S Bancorp now has $73.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 7.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. for 165,000 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 1.19 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 159,374 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 65,600 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $264,837 activity.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 76,539 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (DGII) has risen 13.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the lnstructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $270.84 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 205.42 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 114.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. DGII’s profit will be $274,683 for 246.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.59% stake. Gw Henssler And Assocs owns 266,362 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,227 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il accumulated 44,130 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital Management has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Glenmede Na stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts holds 1.56% or 128,482 shares. The New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.55% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 30,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Assetmark has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 1.34M shares. Somerset Trust Co stated it has 27,326 shares. Spirit Of America invested in 12,000 shares. Spindletop Cap Limited Company holds 105,000 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 168,572 shares to 96,890 valued at $10.85B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 78,776 shares and now owns 324,656 shares. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) was reduced too.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. Elmore John R. also sold $3.05M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, July 23. OMALEY DAVID B had sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. The insider CECERE ANDREW sold 183,374 shares worth $9.71M. Shares for $730,517 were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H. on Thursday, July 19.

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Nomura. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”.

