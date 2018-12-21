PORTER HOLDING INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:ULNV) had a decrease of 22.73% in short interest. ULNV’s SI was 1,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 22.73% from 2,200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 2 days are for PORTER HOLDING INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:ULNV)’s short sellers to cover ULNV’s short positions. It closed at $4.5035 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased New York Times Co/The (NYT) stake by 8.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 30,972 shares as New York Times Co/The (NYT)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 353,007 shares with $8.17M value, down from 383,979 last quarter. New York Times Co/The now has $3.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.36M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c

Among 2 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Times had 2 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NYT’s profit will be $51.13M for 17.99 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.67% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Mack Cali Rlty Corp Com Reit (NYSE:CLI) stake by 28,022 shares to 278,776 valued at $5.93M in 2018Q3. It also upped Suez Enviornnement Sa (SZEVY) stake by 101,483 shares and now owns 1.55M shares. Maxar Technologies Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 112,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 77,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Numerixs Technologies Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Diker Management Limited Com has 0.74% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 26,508 shares. Aperio Lc stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Atika Capital Management Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 78,029 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 734,930 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.01% or 34,975 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 14,369 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.07% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 5,400 shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Accelerated Subscriber Growth Justify A $30 Fair Value For New York Times’ Stock? – Forbes” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYT +1.7% as Evercore sees low valuation, promising environment – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYT +7.5% to decade-plus high after solid Q3 topper – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Stocks Have Sold Off So Steeply In December – Forbes” with publication date: December 20, 2018.