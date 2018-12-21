Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 20,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,709 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.53 million, down from 391,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $97.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, up from 33,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 1.36M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Among 29 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had 118 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, September 26. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) rating on Friday, February 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $177 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the shares of ALXN in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 27.34% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $363.65M for 14.96 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.37% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $994,877 activity. Another trade for 5,241 shares valued at $687,148 was sold by Clancy Paul J.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion’s (ALXN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Guidance Up – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why is Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.5% Since its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen’s BiTE Immunotherapies Show Promise in Early Studies – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Keryx (KERX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.2% in Session – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Still Canâ€™t Make Up Their Mind on Major Biotech Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 15,296 shares to 186,620 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 12,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc Com New (NYSE:DNR).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.09 million activity.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions: Is Sell-Off Justified? – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MGPI, SWKS, ARNC – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “REVEALED: Our Top Picks For 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $248.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short T (SCPB) by 11,264 shares to 183,397 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,740 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Float Rate S (FRA).

