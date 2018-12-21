Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 44.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $575,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 8.90 million shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1821.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 30,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 1.49M shares traded or 65.44% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Korner Lisa J sold $581,368 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Selvidge Jeff R also sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares. MEARS MICHAEL N sold 30,000 shares worth $2.07M.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $288.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 50,025 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 9,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,805 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mengis Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 5,900 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co owns 19,647 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0.02% stake. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sfmg Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,301 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Engy Income Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.78% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.3% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 140,400 shares. Ipswich Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,028 shares. 7.29 million were reported by Harvest Fund Advsr Lc. Bokf Na owns 15,742 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,000 are owned by M&R Mgmt. Cambridge reported 34,898 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Joel Isaacson Co Limited reported 18,738 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $218.19 million and $162.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,501 shares to 34,127 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2.

