Parkwood Has Raised Carmax (KMX) Holding By $1.74 Million; 4 Analysts Covering MPLX LP (MPLX)

Parkwood Llc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 29.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 23,531 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Parkwood Llc holds 103,194 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 79,663 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $10.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.46% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 149.17% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. MPLX had 7 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, November 29. Bank of America maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) rating on Friday, November 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. See MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) latest ratings:

Parkwood Llc decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) stake by 893,147 shares to 895,982 valued at $38.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 14,698 shares and now owns 122,143 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Should CarMax Get More Credit for Q3 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; CarMax Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Sending Carvana Shares 10% Lower Tuesday? – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $57.64 million activity. MARGOLIN ERIC M sold $1.92 million worth of stock. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $2.90M was made by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Wednesday, July 18. On Wednesday, June 27 the insider Wood William C Jr. sold $3.85M. Nash William D had sold 74,130 shares worth $5.73M. The insider Daniels Jon G sold $1.40M. Cafritz Diane L sold 20,351 shares worth $1.53M. Lyski James also sold $281,957 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CarMax had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 25. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 25 by Guggenheim. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Robert W. Baird.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $24.00 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

