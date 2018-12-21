Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) had an increase of 4.36% in short interest. UFAB’s SI was 122,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.36% from 117,100 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s short sellers to cover UFAB’s short positions. The SI to Unique Fabricating Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 7,596 shares traded. Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) has declined 38.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UFAB News: 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Unique Fabricating; 22/04/2018 – DJ Unique Fabricating Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFAB); 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC UFAB.A FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 REV BETWEEN $181 MLN TO $185 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $20M-$21M; 08/03/2018 – Unique Fabricating Sees 2018 Rev $181M-$185M; 08/03/2018 – UNIQUE FABRICATING INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $0.82 TO $0.86; 10/05/2018 – Unique Fabricating 1Q EPS 15c

Parnassus Investments increased Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stake by 1626.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 5.52 million shares as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Parnassus Investments holds 5.86 million shares with $578.20M value, up from 339,671 last quarter. Synopsys Inc. now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 749,806 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems

More recent Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Automotive Equipment Industry Pins Hope on Best 4 Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2018. Also Stockhouse.com published the news titled: “Unique Fabricating, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Unique Fabricating, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 – Stockhouse” on November 09, 2018. Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Harvest Capital Credit, Zynga, Unique Fabricating, SJW Group, Liquidia Technologies, and Rave Restaurant Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: November 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and makes multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company has market cap of $48.38 million. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $4.47 million were sold by DE GEUS AART on Friday, December 7. The insider CHAN CHI-FOON sold 3,609 shares worth $367,565. 20,000 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares with value of $1.78 million were sold by Logan Joseph W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.02M was made by RUNKEL JOHN F JR on Thursday, August 30.

Parnassus Investments decreased Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 2.04M shares to 8.94 million valued at $422.70M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fortive Corp. stake by 58,840 shares and now owns 893,250 shares. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SNPS in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Benchmark. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.