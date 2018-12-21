Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $143.08. About 1.90M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE

Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 55.05 million shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 18 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 26 with “Underweight”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, November 25. The company was maintained on Friday, August 25 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Robert W. Baird.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68 million for 20.32 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Tru reported 1,726 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Llc owns 7,430 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 5,958 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc reported 1,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,205 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 519 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 27,300 were reported by First Bank Ltd. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 300 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,530 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,771 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 74,473 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.68M shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $178.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 107,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.97 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 24 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Maxim Group. Guggenheim maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, January 18. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 27 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, October 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 104,458 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Oak Ridge Invs has 255,167 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc reported 201,093 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 1.11 million were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited Co has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intact Inv holds 0.1% or 12,200 shares. Longer Invs holds 12,070 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Needham Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 23,450 shares. City holds 38,576 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 118,292 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Barr E S And Company stated it has 56,499 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.02M shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 4.43 million shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company reported 10,017 shares.