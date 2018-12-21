Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by 5.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 48,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 900,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.19 million, down from 949,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.77 million shares traded or 160.10% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 7.05% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 70.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 6,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,628 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 8,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.69M shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CINF’s profit will be $141.58 million for 21.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

