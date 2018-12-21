Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) formed wedge up with $5.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $5.12 share price. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) has $830.77M valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1,357 shares traded. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) has declined 7.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PTNR News: 08/03/2018 Israel’s Bezeq abused telecoms market leadership -regulator; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES NIS 834 MILLION (US$ 241 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 2%; 03/04/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS THE INTEREST RATE FOR THE SERIES D NOTES FOR THE PERIOD COMMENCING ON MARCH 31, 2018 AND ENDING ON JUNE 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Partner Communications Announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to the Board of; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU WAS NIS 59 (US$ 17), A DECREASE OF 5%; 03/04/2018 – Partner Commun Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on March 31, 2018 and Ending on June 30, 2018; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 31/05/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – PERIOD OF PLAN WILL BE FROM JUNE 4, 2018 UNTIL MAY 30, 2019; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE NIS 0.30; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – NET DEBT DECLINED BY NIS 620 MILLION IN 2017 TO REACH NIS 0.9 BILLION

SANRIO CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNROF) had a decrease of 8.42% in short interest. SNROF’s SI was 638,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.42% from 696,900 shares previously. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sanrio Company, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, plans, designs, and sells social communication gifts, greeting cards, and books in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm also publishes, produces, and distributes strawberry newspapers; operates stores and restaurants; produces, promotes, and distributes movies; and offers character related goods. It has a 43.81 P/E ratio. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of videos and DVDs; planning and presentation of musicals and live performances; copyright licensing activities; and planning and operation of theme parks.

Another recent and important Sanrio Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNROF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Value Investing In Sanrio Vs. The Hello Kitty Premium – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2014.