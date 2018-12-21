Partner Fund Management Lp increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 44.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 590,502 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 1.91 million shares with $73.44M value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $45.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 9.83 million shares traded or 40.59% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c

VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON) had an increase of 8.84% in short interest. VCON’s SI was 32,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.84% from 29,400 shares previously. With 21,800 avg volume, 2 days are for VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON)’s short sellers to cover VCON’s short positions. The stock decreased 33.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.04. About 32,655 shares traded or 107.62% up from the average. Vicon Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCON) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 2. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 4. Raymond James maintained the shares of BSX in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 26.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 selling transactions for $20.45 million activity. The insider Ballinger Kevin J. sold 37,430 shares worth $1.42M. Pierce David A also sold $180,100 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, September 4. Thepaut Eric Francis Yves also sold $879,886 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 6,143 shares valued at $228,090 was made by FUJIMORI YOSHIAKI on Friday, November 30. $1.14M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Mirviss Jeffrey B. on Tuesday, July 10. The insider Nanavaty Maulik sold $874,446. Sorenson John Bradley sold $358,607 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BSX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.24% less from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 104,497 shares to 186,604 valued at $22.48 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Acorda Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ACOR) stake by 461,564 shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was reduced too.

