Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 19.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,307 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock declined 15.85%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 14,027 shares with $2.36M value, down from 17,334 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $6.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.29% or $14.76 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 1.61 million shares traded or 142.78% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98

VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. VCMMF’s SI was 3.46M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 3.64M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 34611 days are for VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF)’s short sellers to cover VCMMF’s short positions. It closed at $2.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vocus Group Limited provides telecommunications and other services in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm provides data network solutions and fibre optic cable laid under the VOCUS communications brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand; and broadband solutions under the iPRIMUS, slingshot, flip, and orcon brands, as well as VoIP solution for small businesses and wholesale clients under the 2talk brand. It has a 34.17 P/E ratio. It also offers utilities services, such as energy services to asset owners, multi-tenanted buildings, property developments, and sports clubs under the switch brand.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 19 sales for $2.91 million activity. On Monday, September 17 Young Matthew P. sold $113,890 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 700 shares. The insider O’Keefe Kenneth W sold 660 shares worth $116,563. $35,830 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were sold by MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK. Shares for $126,277 were sold by Gray Peter. COZADD BRUCE C sold $207,290 worth of stock or 1,300 shares. Mulligan Seamus also bought $7.23M worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares. $467,460 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were sold by Hooper Suzanne Sawochka.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.65 EPS, up 2.71% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.58 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $159.86M for 10.94 P/E if the $2.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold JAZZ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 3.34% less from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Clough Capital Ptnrs Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 174,516 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Icon Advisers Comm owns 113,666 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Fil holds 832,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 2,720 are owned by First Manhattan Company. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 134,157 shares. Timpani Management Ltd Liability stated it has 20,552 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 5,762 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 3,708 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by FBR Capital.