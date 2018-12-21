Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 21.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 115,044 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 5.86%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 429,686 shares with $40.35 million value, down from 544,730 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $11.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94 million shares traded or 315.76% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Movado Group Inc (MOV) stake by 9.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 11,360 shares as Movado Group Inc (MOV)’s stock declined 27.88%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 134,097 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 122,737 last quarter. Movado Group Inc now has $681.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 600,614 shares traded or 181.19% up from the average. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has risen 6.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.44 million activity. $3.26M worth of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares were sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W. QUINN NANCY K had sold 2,000 shares worth $186,100.

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 59,600 shares to 226,600 valued at $11.10M in 2018Q3. It also upped Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH) stake by 20,806 shares and now owns 138,806 shares. Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 16.99 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Atmos Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, December 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $99 target in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Thursday, November 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.45, from 1.27 in 2018Q2.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 120,965 shares to 89,455 valued at $28.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 8,082 shares and now owns 84,001 shares. Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Movado Group had 2 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) on Monday, October 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”.