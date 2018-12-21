Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 68,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.99M, down from 468,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 20,687 shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has declined 12.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (INTC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 3,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 23.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 296,103 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 51,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28,870 activity. KRIPITZ JEFFREY H sold $119,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $87,665 were bought by SHEPPARD JACK C JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.69, from 4.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 46.77% less from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $319.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 6,959 shares to 13,225 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. $66,324 worth of stock was sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, July 25. Rodgers Steven Ralph had sold 2,213 shares worth $116,028 on Wednesday, July 25. McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.