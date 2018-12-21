Among 4 analysts covering Close Brothers Group PLC (LON:CBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Close Brothers Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Shore Capital. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Numis Securities to “Add” on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, September 25. Numis Securities downgraded the shares of CBG in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital given on Thursday, November 15. See Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1693.00 Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1605.00 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1605.00 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1693.00 Upgrade

Patten Group Inc decreased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 50.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Patten Group Inc sold 8,149 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Patten Group Inc holds 8,091 shares with $313,000 value, down from 16,240 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $29.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.22M shares traded or 85.72% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, IMMU, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Materials: Looking For The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 17. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 28. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 16. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.27% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 82,680 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.51% or 1.87M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cadence Capital Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.16% or 184,128 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has 3,454 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 5,064 shares. South State Corporation reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. St Germain D J reported 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jacobs And Co Ca has 77,944 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,206 shares.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.12 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Close Brothers Group plc shares while 176 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 310.52 million shares or 0.73% less from 312.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 437,042 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Patten Gp holds 0.02% or 1,315 shares. Architects holds 0.01% or 890 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 18,500 shares. Regions Finance reported 71,908 shares. Whitnell And owns 500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 573,367 shares. Amp Invsts has 139,948 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG). New Amsterdam Prtn Lc holds 48,970 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 5,496 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 585,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 8,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) for 16,456 shares.

Another recent and important Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form N-PX T. Rowe Price Balanced For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 31, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. LOPEZ GERARDO I also bought $212,066 worth of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) on Tuesday, December 4. GROCH JAMES R sold $2.45M worth of stock. 28,878 shares were sold by CONCANNON WILLIAM F, worth $1.37M.

The stock increased 0.64% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1424. About 449,906 shares traded. Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CBG News: 08/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP, REPORTS NYSE TICKER SYMBOL CHANGE TO “CBRE”; 19/03/2018 – Depomed Announces New Corporate Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CBRE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – News On CBRE Group Inc. (CBG) Now Under CBRE; 08/03/2018 – CBG CHANGING TICKER TO CBRE; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 08/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP – TRADING UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 19; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 21/03/2018 – CBRE appraisal values Cielo Mar land at $42M