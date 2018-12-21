Paycentos (PYN) plunges -29.19% on December 20-21

Paycentos (PYN) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.015022836 or -29.19% trading at $0.036448848. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Paycentos (PYN) eyes $0.0400937328 target on the road to $0.103533372603921. PYN last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.054468042 and low of $0.0328368 for December 20-21. The open was $0.051471684.

Paycentos (PYN) is down -45.91% in the last 30 days from $0.06738 per coin. Its down -38.95% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0597 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PYN traded at $0.07766. Paycentos maximum coins available are 450.00 million. PYN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 18/09/2017.

Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies.

The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time.