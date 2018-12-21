Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 8.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 328,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.25 million, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 262,950 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has declined 3.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 20,146 shares traded. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF $0.785 PER UNIT FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Financial Impact from Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Consolidated EBITDA $32.9M; 17/04/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Announces $0.015 Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ TransMontaigne Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLP); 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST

Among 7 analysts covering TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. had 27 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 28. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, August 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was initiated by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability has 7,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.17 million were reported by Arclight Cap Ptnrs Lc. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 30,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.1% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) or 6,419 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Barclays Public Ltd reported 1,623 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. 189,387 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. National Bank invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 8,319 shares. Regions owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 7,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Company.

Among 15 analysts covering Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stag Industrial had 34 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 25. Robert W. Baird maintained STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) rating on Monday, January 8. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 29 report. Jefferies initiated the shares of STAG in report on Friday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of STAG in report on Sunday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 2. As per Friday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $242.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 881,057 shares to 17.49 million shares, valued at $614.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 884,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold STAG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 86.78 million shares or 3.06% more from 84.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 75,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 53,731 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.19% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 467,921 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,555 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 133,579 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 252,274 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% or 623,890 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 20,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 939 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 11,906 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,197 shares stake. Eagle Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

