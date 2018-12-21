Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 134.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 17,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,727 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24M, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 38.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 48,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,171 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.06 million, up from 125,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 38,950 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 46.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 11,400 shares to 197,669 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambria Etf Tr (GVAL) by 31,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,230 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 310,404 shares to 71,070 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,165 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stack Financial Mngmt Inc owns 93,116 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 21,564 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fidelity Natl Fin Incorporated has invested 14.44% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs invested in 3,519 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Haverford Trust holds 36,787 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Laurion Capital Management LP invested in 16,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Napier Park Glob Capital (Us) Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP has 34,900 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 13,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 566,577 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 13. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9700 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 28. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3 with “Outperform”.