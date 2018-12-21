Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Midstrm Prtn (DM) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 115,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.11% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Midstrm Prtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 348,701 shares traded. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE USED BY CO TO SUPPORT BANK BORROWINGS & UP TO $250 MLN OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, AMONG OTHER; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2021; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Raises Cash Distribution to $0.3340 Per Uni; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 294,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.56M, up from 260,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 51,165 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Among 15 analysts covering Dominion Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Midstream Partners LP had 55 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DM in report on Monday, July 9 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 25 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dominion Energy Inc’s Stock Tanked 16% in 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: The Writing Was On The Wall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: October 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Up Energy Stocks: Are They Bargains? – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Bought More Dominion Midstream Last Friday, Served On A Silver Platter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2018.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $25.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 157,500 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $122.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archrock Inc by 32,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De reported 8,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Services has 0% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 179 shares. Thompson Davis Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Morgan Stanley holds 2.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 2.48M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 29,589 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 190,027 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 40,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 105,595 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Virtu Financial Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,951 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 62,396 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 83,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kellner Cap Ltd has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 213,952 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $973.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 93,376 shares to 95,324 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,328 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless In (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $63.30 million activity. $486,300 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares were sold by NEWMAN JEFFREY B. Shares for $4.81M were sold by WELLER RICK on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 22,126 shares valued at $2.15 million was sold by Bruckner Martin L.. 50,922 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares with value of $6.09 million were sold by Caponecchi Kevin J.

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Wednesday, December 23. On Friday, June 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 16 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 12 by SunTrust. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, January 20. Northland Capital maintained Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Avondale maintained the shares of EEFT in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Finance Stocks That Crushed Buffett’s Berkshire in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Themes to Follow When Euronet Worldwide Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Euronet: DCC Uncertainty Remains, But So Do Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Expands with new ATM Acquisition and Outsourcing Deals in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 1492 Lc accumulated 0.53% or 8,113 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc New York reported 36,780 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). United Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 116,864 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 28,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 48,020 shares. Sit Inc has invested 0.14% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hsbc Pcl holds 2,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 113,263 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 488,606 shares.