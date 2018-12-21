Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.89M, down from 347,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 13.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 7.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 69,301 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.77 million, up from 64,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 9.32M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, November 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $203 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 24. Mizuho reinitiated Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, December 13. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.33% or 12,548 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd owns 6,365 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 33,975 are held by Millennium Ltd Co. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,900 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 28,325 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 136,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,252 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,573 shares. 23,391 are owned by L & S Advsr. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bell Natl Bank invested in 39,627 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 116,377 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, January 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 20. On Thursday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Pritchard Capital with “Sell”. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 14. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, April 20 to “Hold”.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,900 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Majoras Deborah P sold $161,077 worth of stock or 1,980 shares. $21.03M worth of stock was sold by Moeller Jon R on Tuesday, November 13. TASTAD CAROLYN M had sold 6,245 shares worth $580,401. $3.18M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $252,509 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $161,486 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, August 13.