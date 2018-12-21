Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 4.83M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.61 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 501,665 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jefferies Ltd has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bamco reported 4,000 shares. Fil Limited invested in 1.66 million shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,845 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,218 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 4,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.78% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 187,793 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 131,409 shares. Columbus Circle has invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,400 shares to 3,211 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 26 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, December 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.5 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Standpoint Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 19.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. $1.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. The insider ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 789 shares worth $44,618.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, October 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 3 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 13. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 22. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.05% stake. Investment Advsr Lc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Georgia-based First City Management has invested 1.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 938,687 shares. 9,471 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,533 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0.04% or 59,237 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Essex Fincl accumulated 4,571 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 5,405 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 12,042 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 20,403 are held by Cullinan Associates Inc. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. The insider Ward Pat sold 4,503 shares worth $670,618. 5,307 shares valued at $796,050 were sold by Cook Jill E on Wednesday, October 3. Another trade for 501 shares valued at $76,788 was made by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. 775 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $111,321 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. Another trade for 595 shares valued at $87,974 was sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R. The insider Satterthwaite Tony sold $117,533.

