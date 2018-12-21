Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 3,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.70M, up from 17,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.41. About 21.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 99.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 43,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 43,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 6.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,900 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. Susquehanna maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Bank of America. Needham maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Needham has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 2. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Pacific Crest. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 4.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birch Hill Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 176,946 shares. Intll Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,787 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd invested in 4.1% or 19,300 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 2.8% or 8.41M shares. Bridgewater Associates LP has 8,863 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Mgmt Corporation reported 80,229 shares or 10.58% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset stated it has 35,790 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Trust Investment Lc has invested 7.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 463,610 shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp reported 48,305 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 431,966 shares or 4.82% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was made by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. 264,465 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. Shares for $3.91M were sold by Sneed Michael E. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 31,797 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2,750 shares. 8,336 were reported by Nadler Fincl Gp. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stralem And holds 58,515 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Highland Management Llc owns 153,493 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshwinds Advisory has 18,109 shares. 803,861 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Co. Asset One Communication Ltd reported 4.49 million shares. Schaller Grp stated it has 2,745 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 255,957 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.02% or 2,610 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $278.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 154,944 shares to 155,493 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).