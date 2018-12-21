Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 109,162 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 128,129 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26 million. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was sold by Narasimhan Laxman.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,066 shares to 70,340 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corp Bond (CSJ) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.49 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bislett Lc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 85,000 shares. Moreover, Eastern National Bank & Trust has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd invested in 1.27% or 310,234 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 15,080 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 32,445 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx. Athena Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 93,617 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co accumulated 9,155 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 11. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $107 target in Friday, October 5 report. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 14. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $109 target. Vetr downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $92.96 target in Thursday, August 27 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 9 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10.