Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 3.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,831 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 204,059 shares with $30.63M value, down from 210,890 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $275.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $125.11. About 13.47M shares traded or 27.48% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 18.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 12,000 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 52,145 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 64,145 last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $225.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 20.99M shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 12. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Global holds 6.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8.09M shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,085 shares. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cleararc Inc reported 106,910 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment has 43,057 shares. 927,694 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Lc reported 9,320 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 6,112 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 927,865 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,937 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 17,173 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 195,672 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 149,662 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H. On Friday, November 2 the insider Sheedy William M. sold $13.88 million.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) stake by 7,390 shares to 139,255 valued at $11.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,710 shares and now owns 202,624 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 14. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of V in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 12. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,377 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence invested in 1,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 9,502 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 6,870 shares. 88,591 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Orrstown Services has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dupont Management reported 317,040 shares stake. Gamco Et Al has 40,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.05% or 3,510 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Delaware has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,473 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

