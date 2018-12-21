Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91M, down from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 1.57M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 13,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06 million, down from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 32,911 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dodge Cox reported 36.41M shares. Ohio-based Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Bank invested in 1.49% or 43,703 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,445 shares. Miller Invest Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,839 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Alabama-based Mariner Wealth Advisors has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Grp holds 0.31% or 5,865 shares. Bsw Wealth has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Company Nj reported 0.14% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Tru Bank & Trust has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 538,456 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs And Ca has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 26,812 shares to 210,592 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13,300 shares to 83,400 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Company Class A.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Com accumulated 2,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,500 shares. Security Tru stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Stanley reported 9,362 shares stake. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 17,739 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 31,621 shares. Citigroup reported 42,849 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 2,757 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset holds 0.05% or 9,007 shares in its portfolio. 294,636 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Denali Advsrs owns 0.36% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 25,700 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,241 shares.