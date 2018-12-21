Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) stake by 28.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 16,300 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s stock declined 10.24%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 40,700 shares with $5.50M value, down from 57,000 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc. now has $14.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 282,338 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) had a decrease of 10.29% in short interest. SWN’s SI was 74.56 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.29% from 83.11 million shares previously. With 22.87M avg volume, 3 days are for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s short sellers to cover SWN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 2.45M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Hollis Michael L. also sold $644,250 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares. Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 140 shares worth $16,885. Pantermuehl Russell sold $133,438 worth of stock. On Thursday, September 20 Molnar Paul sold $638,183 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,000 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) stake by 71,300 shares to 109,000 valued at $7.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 73,500 shares. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.56 per share. FANG’s profit will be $285.51 million for 12.93 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 0% or 3,838 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 5,255 shares. Stelliam Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 32,577 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fisher Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 71,756 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Waddell & Reed owns 354,732 shares. Ami Asset Management has invested 1.2% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 9,297 were reported by Signature Est & Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 3,210 shares. Arosa Cap LP has 139,730 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 15 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, December 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18900 target in Sunday, November 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight”.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 7 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of SWN in report on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 22 by FBR Capital. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Thursday, September 6 with “Underweight” rating.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 3.95 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 67.90 million shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,494 shares. Capital Research Invsts holds 0.04% or 28.02 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Architects holds 2,850 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 231,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 90,068 shares. Bristol John W Com New York reported 9,643 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 1.05 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).