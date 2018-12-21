Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 7,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, down from 93,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 31.27M shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 614,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.80 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 2.95M shares traded or 94.64% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 165,400 shares to 667,300 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BERY’s profit will be $95.63M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.89% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 170 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability stated it has 1.33M shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,925 shares. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 104,606 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 5,517 shares. Lorber David A invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 0.24% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 88,607 shares. Epoch Ptnrs reported 1.18M shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 2.49 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 144,111 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 196,880 shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,960 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 4. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 15. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) on Friday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 2.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 19,158 shares. Duff Phelps Inv invested in 0.04% or 62,073 shares. Pictet Savings Bank & Tru Ltd has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,019 shares. Moreover, Dana Investment Advisors has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 617,825 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,664 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 858,411 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Uss Investment Mngmt holds 275,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Notis stated it has 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 188,669 shares. Cna Financial invested in 1.7% or 186,491 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 20. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, April 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 16 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 20 to “Neutral”.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,331 shares to 2,608 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.