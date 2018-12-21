Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.87 million, up from 145,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 95,898 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 98.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 341,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,410 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 346,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 19.22 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

