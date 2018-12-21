Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 2,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,831 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.96M, up from 56,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4190.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 35,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.13M, up from 853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 756,546 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il accumulated 101,286 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 533 shares. Sit Inv Associate, Minnesota-based fund reported 219,670 shares. Farmers Communication holds 1.75% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 37,252 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shikiar Asset Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Texas-based Beacon Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,331 are owned by Whitnell And. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 494,797 shares. Mariner Wealth invested in 0.1% or 11,171 shares. Fin Architects Incorporated invested in 1,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Mikkilineni Krishna had sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06M. 3,963 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. The insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,803 shares to 83,279 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,585 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IT consulting firm to add 300 jobs in Mecklenburg County expansion – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAAY TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell launches e-commerce platform for aviation parts – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Honeywell bringing 750 jobs, global HQ to Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, May 29. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: A Forgotten Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Sell Now, Buy Later – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.53% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California-based Schwab Charles Invest Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pdt Partners Llc holds 87,500 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 285,986 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.41% or 59,521 shares. M Kraus holds 0.12% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,001 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 5.16 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 212,391 shares. Telemus Lc accumulated 10,025 shares. Partnervest Advisory Llc holds 0.19% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 77,194 shares. Summit Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btr Mngmt owns 2,820 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $222.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 41,447 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $91 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.