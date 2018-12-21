Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 14,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,345 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28 million, down from 23,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 839,041 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 25,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.76M, down from 208,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.74M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $357,150 activity. TEAGUE L PAUL also sold $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, June 27. ALBI JOSEPH R had sold 1,750 shares worth $175,175 on Wednesday, June 27. STEWART LISA A had bought 320 shares worth $26,897 on Thursday, August 30.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ REN, ATHN, and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy -5.5% after Q2 earnings miss, production slips from Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 20,376 shares to 134,596 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 149,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.45M for 7.83 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 163 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, October 6 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 17 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, February 15. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $147.0 target. On Tuesday, December 22 the stock rating was initiated by CapitalOne with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 22 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 10. Robert W. Baird initiated Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, December 19. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $137 target. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 45,423 shares. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 8,376 shares. Angelo Gordon & Commerce Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 62,492 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 0.2% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 180,097 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd reported 3,856 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Girard Prns Limited holds 83 shares. Whittier Trust Co invested in 75 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 309 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 3,050 shares stake. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.17% or 656,428 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 16,041 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.21% or 9,480 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 55,145 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 62,017 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South State Corporation reported 0.5% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 443,677 were reported by Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc. Discovery Mgmt Limited Ct holds 165,000 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 87,500 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 20,967 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Com Lc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 5,995 shares. 2,732 were reported by Private Asset Management Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 4,966 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.20M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,245 shares to 609,388 shares, valued at $54.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 57,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 24. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded the shares of PSX in report on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, April 11. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. As per Monday, March 28, the company rating was initiated by Cowen & Co. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 20 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 8 by Wells Fargo.