Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc Com (BJRI) by 85.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $507,000, down from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 866,871 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has risen 55.05% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Declares Dividend of 11c; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Launches New Wine Delivery Program For Ultimate Night In; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.37 million, up from 307,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.05 million shares traded or 49.07% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested in 0.03% or 186,954 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 279,165 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has 0.93% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 26,253 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 21,309 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 23.58M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 222,076 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.02% or 214,637 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 3,317 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 486,841 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Creative Planning has 7,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 235,599 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 64,362 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 18,372 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $226,791 was bought by Healy James P. The insider Simonich Brent bought 1,943 shares worth $100,072. $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by LAWSON RODGER A. $516,735 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by Pizzi Michael A. on Friday, November 2.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 111,400 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,700 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BJRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.73 million shares or 9.52% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 25,584 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 4,333 shares. 241,450 are held by Schwab Charles Inv. Castleark Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 240,310 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.04% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Ls Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 655 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex LP holds 0.64% or 44,825 shares. 596,706 were reported by State Street Corporation. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 6,761 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Meeder Asset holds 313 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 386,191 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 7,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 26 insider sales for $23.90 million activity. BOUTS LARRY D sold $1.49 million worth of stock. $333,750 worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were sold by Ottinger Lea Anne. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Mayer Kevin E. sold $350,244. BASSI PETER A sold $810,735 worth of stock. Shares for $67,532 were sold by Elbogen Noah A.. $200,489 worth of stock was sold by Krakower Brian S on Friday, August 24.

