Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 98 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 58 sold and decreased their stakes in Terreno Realty Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 55.94 million shares, up from 54.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 42 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) stake by 614% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,226 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 7,240 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 1,014 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc. now has $15.79B valuation. It closed at $178.13 lastly. It is down 0.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.41 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 515,146 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 0.93% invested in the company for 439,605 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $19.98M for 26.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 229,939 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Sells Building in Fontana, CA for $33.2 Million – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Reports Sale of Industrial Property in Miami, FL for $4.3M – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno: Different Can Be Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.97 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

More important recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $260 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Goldman Sachs.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 54,704 shares to 18,052 valued at $262,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Idex Corp Com (NYSE:IEX) stake by 13,697 shares and now owns 5,245 shares. Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 87,631 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 50 shares. 8,649 were reported by Strs Ohio. Brinker Capital reported 30,588 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 22,370 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.41% or 114,095 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 11,367 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,066 shares. King Luther Corporation stated it has 47,523 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 6,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 7,933 shares. Fil Ltd has 5 shares.