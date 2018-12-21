Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 77.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 107,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,899 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.54 million, up from 138,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 1.57M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 42.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $706,000, down from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $167.95. About 1.30 million shares traded or 20.82% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,220 shares to 152,086 shares, valued at $17.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256.0 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MLM in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 2 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson on Wednesday, October 26 to “Buy”. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 23.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.50 million for 23.20 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. Another trade for 1,476 shares valued at $273,798 was made by McCunniff Donald A. on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $710,045 was bought by ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Wednesday, September 7. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $73 target. Wells Fargo maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 30 with “Overweight”.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Shares for $364,912 were sold by BOLDEA LUCIAN on Tuesday, July 31. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $988,335 was made by RAISBECK DAVID W on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

