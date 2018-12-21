Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 129.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786,000, up from 10,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.72 million shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (Call) (UNM) by 29.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 3.89M shares traded or 48.10% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 31,700 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unusual Options Trading In Unum Group – Is A Takeover Coming? One Fundamental Hurdle Removed Today – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unum stung by long-term care; shares drop 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 5 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum Group: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unum: Is It Time To Buy This Insurer? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Unum Group had 48 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 3 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the shares of UNM in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 13 by B. Riley & Co. On Thursday, December 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. UNM’s profit will be $288.76 million for 5.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Lp accumulated 38,353 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Fincl Bank In reported 9,356 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 70,830 shares in its portfolio. 6,519 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 706,067 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 4.48M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 401,005 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 35,938 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 29,166 shares in its portfolio. 91,955 were accumulated by Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership. 48,783 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd. Choate Inv Advsr reported 0.02% stake. 111,548 are owned by Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,384 shares to 914,368 shares, valued at $92.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight”. Moffet Nathanson downgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, April 1 to “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, July 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 7. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, July 27 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.