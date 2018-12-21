Pinnacle Holdings Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Indexiq Advisors Increased Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 0.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 60 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 21,228 shares with $1.00 billion value, down from 21,288 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $207.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 27.64M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 102.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 7,677 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 15,175 shares with $1.17M value, up from 7,498 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 933,336 shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.32 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Of Virginia holds 1.77% or 4.80M shares in its portfolio. Gfs Ltd Llc has 156,175 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa accumulated 8,284 shares. Wellington Shields Lc has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Colony Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wendell David owns 58,713 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Segantii Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cumberland Partners Limited stated it has 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tradition Cap Management Lc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 109,848 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd reported 53,697 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 230,228 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Management Limited has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weik Cap Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stevens Limited Partnership owns 294,874 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Tuesday, October 30. $226,100 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,213 shares valued at $116,028 was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. $245,993 worth of stock was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, December 6.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Chesapeake Energy stake by 1 shares to 21 valued at $13.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 3,785 shares and now owns 595,000 shares. Pdl Biopharma (Prn) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intel had 27 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Friday, July 27. Northland Capital upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, September 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,170 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 246,995 shares. Jane Street Limited Co reported 46,437 shares. Ls Lc stated it has 4,646 shares. St James Invest Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 703,854 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company owns 114,130 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 213,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Ww has invested 0.15% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 38,734 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 481,658 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Lc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.09% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 6,200 were reported by Benchmark Advisors. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 108,455 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. Heissenbuttel William Holmes also sold $595,577 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares. Shares for $154,500 were bought by Sokalsky Jamie C. 500 shares were bought by Veenman Sybil E, worth $39,055 on Wednesday, September 26. $1.90 million worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) was sold by JENSEN TONY A on Tuesday, July 3.