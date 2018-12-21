Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 604 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.28M, down from 8,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.32 million shares traded or 89.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $242.96 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.41M shares traded or 95.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool" on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com" published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq" on November 26, 2018.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $14.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 830,000 shares to 5.17M shares, valued at $241.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 315,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,900 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 2,955 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $665,998. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, July 20.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $964.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,294 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of stock or 435 shares. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $3.92M. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Amazon Web Services Announces Cloud Robotics Development Service (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga" on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq" published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Apple Might Make an Affordable Streaming Stick – Nasdaq" on November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

