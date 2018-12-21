Pitcairn Company decreased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 61.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 5,166 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 20.68%. The Pitcairn Company holds 3,205 shares with $257,000 value, down from 8,371 last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 269,769 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36

Among 11 analysts covering Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Playtech Ltd had 20 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 706 target in Monday, November 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PTEC in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, November 12 by Shore Capital. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 9. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Tuesday, July 3 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) on Monday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. See Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Reiteration

12/11/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 706.00 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Reiteration

12/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 550.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 980.00 New Target: GBX 550.00 Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.98 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity. Mora Elizabeth had sold 375 shares worth $34,688 on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold MKSI shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 1.53% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.09% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Delaware invested in 0.01% or 1,825 shares. James Investment Rech Inc reported 2,613 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 24,593 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 48,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. De Burlo Gp holds 27,700 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 5,631 are owned by Old National Bank & Trust In. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.09% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 4,710 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 25,989 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 549,098 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Pitcairn Company increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 7,294 shares to 32,083 valued at $3.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 51,541 shares and now owns 74,082 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was raised too.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MKS Instruments to Present at the NASDAQ 39th Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments (MKSI) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/11/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is MKSI Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Friday, July 13 report. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $118 target.

Playtech plc engages in the development and licensing of software products for the online and land gambling industries. The company has market cap of 1.25 billion GBP. The firm operated through Gaming and Financials divisions. It has a 4.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming applications comprise online casino, poker and other P2P games, bingo, mobile and social gaming, land based terminal, sports betting, lottery, and casual and fixed-odds games.

The stock increased 1.15% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 396.4. About 597,085 shares traded. Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.