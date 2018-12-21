Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.80M, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $15.27 during the last trading session, reaching $245.3. About 9.93 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Adr (CS) by 14.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 27,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,545 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 196,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 3.69M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TRADING CHIEF SEES HEDGE FUND, DERIVATIVES FOCUS; 21/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CHAIRMAN SAYS TIME IS RIGHT FOR SWISS FINANCIAL CENTER TO REVIEW INDUSTRY-WIDE SOLUTION FOR OUTSOURCING MIDDLE- AND BACK-OFFICE PROCESSES; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC RSA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 730P FROM 710P; 13/03/2018 – EUROPEAN BANKS: CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS 2018 EARNINGS TO BE DRIVEN BY REVENUES & NOT BY LOWER COST OF RISK, GIVING INVESTORS STRONGER IMPETUS TO RE-RATE BANKS; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 18/05/2018 – BMC Software Is Said to Work With Goldman, Credit Suisse on Sale; 09/05/2018 – UBS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S ILLY FOR SWISS INVESTMENT BANK; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 22,128 shares to 778,674 shares, valued at $34.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 26,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,210 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Credit Suisse Group Ag had 28 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, June 27 to “Underweight”. As per Thursday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, November 2 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 22 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 14 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 20 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap International Ca reported 10,736 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 1,571 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Beech Hill Advsr holds 4,140 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Northrock Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commerce Financial Bank invested in 9,114 shares. Captrust holds 331 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 731,510 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,761 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 41,914 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Firsthand Mngmt has 35,000 shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associates reported 8,822 shares stake. 42,950 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 189 shares. Gfs Advsrs Lc reported 6,123 shares stake.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 18 by Rosenblatt. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $480 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Sell” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, October 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Bank of America. Moffett Nathanson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 23,345 shares to 162,852 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 122,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,685 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. Another trade for 111,391 shares valued at $40.10 million was made by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. WELLS DAVID B also sold $311,100 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, November 5. HASTINGS REED sold $20.84 million worth of stock or 78,092 shares. The insider HYMAN DAVID A sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million. The insider Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M. The insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36 million.