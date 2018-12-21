Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased Essa Bancorp (ESSA) stake by 374.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pl Capital Advisors Llc acquired 320,000 shares as Essa Bancorp (ESSA)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 405,384 shares with $6.59 million value, up from 85,384 last quarter. Essa Bancorp now has $172.77 million valuation. It closed at $15.82 lastly. It is down 1.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (daytime); 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 20/04/2018 – DJ ESSA Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESSA); 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Share Consolidation; 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 16/04/2018 – DreamBox Learning® Delivers Record 350M Personalized Lessons, Remains the Only Digital Elementary Math Program With Strong Evidence of Efficacy for ESSA; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders; 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing

Standex International Corp (SXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.32, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 66 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 53 sold and reduced equity positions in Standex International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 10.56 million shares, up from 10.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Standex International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $453,040 activity. $3,763 worth of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was sold by Olson Gary S. The insider Henning Daniel J sold 2,500 shares worth $40,000. $9,072 worth of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares were sold by Selitto Robert L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold ESSA shares while 12 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 1.70% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation for 84,229 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 103,133 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 108,230 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 664,305 shares.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various services and products for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $835.03 million. The companyÂ’s Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. It has a 21.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 111,872 shares traded or 69.16% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (SXI) has declined 29.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI)