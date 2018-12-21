Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.47 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.18, from 0.65 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 15 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 32 decreased and sold their positions in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 58.67 million shares, down from 60.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Global Eagle Entertainment Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Plancorp Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 9.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc sold 3,663 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Plancorp Llc holds 33,481 shares with $2.79M value, down from 37,144 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 14.73M shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. $580,401 worth of stock was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Thursday, November 15. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.53 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9. 38,335 shares valued at $3.58 million were sold by Taylor David S on Tuesday, November 13. Another trade for 55,310 shares valued at $5.06M was made by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn on Friday, November 9. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $161,486. $9.54M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Bishop Steven D. 54,342 shares valued at $5.11M were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Friday, November 16.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, December 13. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, October 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $87 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $99 target.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 154,797 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Llc. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited stated it has 122,629 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Mawer Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,574 shares. Community Finance Svcs Group Lc holds 2.22% or 78,154 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14.81 million shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 52,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 19,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth invested in 30,728 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 3.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 215,150 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 630,626 shares. Boston & Management invested in 40,802 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 2.4% or 1.03 million shares.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on April, 1. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.02% EPS growth.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.